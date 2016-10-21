region/rlp

Betrunkener nachts mit Samurai-Schwert in Mainz unterwegs

(Mainz) Mit einem Samurai-Schwert sowie weiteren Messern und Schwertern ist ein betrunkener Mann nachts in der Mainzer Innenstadt umhergelaufen.

21.10.2016
dpa
Die Polizei nahm den 29-Jährigen fest. Niemand sei verletzt worden, teilte das Polizeipräsidium Mainz am Freitag mit. Ein Zeuge hatte sich bei den Beamten gemeldet. Der Mann mit den Schwertern steht im Verdacht, in der Nacht zum Freitag einen asiatischen Markt ausgeraubt zu haben. Vermutlich schlug er die Scheibe des Marktes ein und nahm sich die Schwerter in der Auslage. Die Polizei stellte die Waffen sicher. Der Mann hatte laut Polizei 1,82 Promille Alkohol im Blut.

