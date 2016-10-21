Betrunkener nachts mit Samurai-Schwert in Mainz unterwegs

Japanese sword maker Sadatoshi Gassan cleans one of his swords at his workshop in Samurai city, Nara prefecture, Japan, 19 October 2016. Gassan is a master of the over 800-year Gassan school lineage of sword making and is considered one of the finest living sword makers in the world. A newly commissioned sword can cost upwards of 100,000 dollars. The sword maker's work is considered Intangible Cultural Property by the Japanese Government. EPA/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Foto: Everett Kennedy Brown (EPA)