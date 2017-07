Merkel stellt Gewaltopfern nach G20-Krawallen Hilfe in Aussicht

A general view of the destroyed Rewe City supermarket after violent anti G20 summit clashes in Hamburg, Germany, 07 July 2017. The heads of the governments of the G20 group of countries are meeting in Hamburg on the 7-8 July 2017. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt (dpa)