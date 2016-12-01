ausallerwelt/themendestages

Brasilianische Fußballmannschaft stirbt bei Flugzeugabsturz - Ursache: Kein Treibstoff

(Medellín) Es ist das Dokument einer Tragödie mit Ansage. Minutenlang versuchen Pilot und Tower, Flug LaMia933 mit dem Fußballteam Chapecoense an Bord noch Richtung Piste zu bekommen. Die Aufnahmen der letzten Minuten geben Aufschluss über die Absturzursache.

01.12.2016
Von Georg Ismar, dpa
Das Flugzeug mit dem brasilianischen Fußballteam Chapecoense an Bord ist wohl wegen Treibstoffmangels abgestürzt. Das teilte die kolumbianische Luftfahrtbehörde auf Basis vorläufiger Untersuchungen am Unglücksort mit. Bei dem Absturz waren 71 Menschen ums Leben gekommen, sechs Insassen der Maschine überlebten. «Wir haben Ermittlungen eingeleitet, um herauszufinden, warum es nicht genug Treibstoff gab», sagte der für Luftsicherheit zuständige Sekretär Freddy Bonilla nach Angaben der Zeitung «El Tiempo». Zuvor war der Funkverkehr zwischen Piloten und dem Tower des Flughafens bei Medellín bekannt geworden, der dramatische Szenen unmittelbar vor dem Absturz am Montagabend offenbart.

Um 21.49 Uhr (Ortszeit) wurden erstmals die großen Probleme gemeldet. «LaMia 933 hat einen Totalausfall, Totalausfall der Elektronik, ohne Treibstoff»», sagt der Pilot laut der von Medien veröffentlichten Aufnahmen. Wenige Minuten, bevor das Flugzeug vom Radar verschwindet.

Die Mannschaft des Provinzclubs, vor einigen Jahren noch in der vierten Liga, war auf dem Weg zum Finalspiel um den Südamerika-Cup, die Copa Sudamericana, gegen Atlético Nacional aus Medellín. Das Erreichen des Finales war der bislang größte Erfolg in der Vereinsgeschichte, im Heimatort Chapecó war die Euphorie groß.

Bei der Gesellschaft LaMia wurde ein Charterflieger bestellt. Das Flugzeug vom Typ Avro RJ85 startete im bolivianischen Santa Cruz, von Brasilien aus hatte die dortige Luftfahrtbehörde einen Direktflug nach Medellín nicht genehmigt. Der Jet hat eine Reichweite von 2600 Kilometern. Medellín ist rund 2450 Kilometer Luftlinie entfernt. Kurz vor dem Ziel müssen sich dramatische Szenen abgespielt haben.

In den ersten Minuten des nun nachzuhörenden Funkverkehrs scheint noch alles normal, ein anderes Flugzeug erhält vom Tower die bevorzugte Landeerlaubnis. Das kann aber 71 Menschen das Leben gekostet haben. Denn der Flieger muss in eine Warteschleife.

Wenige Minuten später scheint das Problem akuter zu werden. «Wir brauchen Priorität bei der Landung, uns wird ein Treibstoffproblem angezeigt», sagt der Pilot zu der Frau im Tower. Immer wieder sind auch andere Piloten zu hören. Die Meldungen des Piloten werden dringlicher, fast verzweifelt. Das Flugzeug verliert an Höhe, hat am Berg «El Gordo» («Der Dicke») nur noch knapp 2800 Meter Höhe, obwohl hier in mindestens 3000 Metern Höhe geflogen werden müsste.

Nach dem Notruf mit den Worten «Totalausfall der Elektronik, ohne Treibstoff», gibt es ein kurzes Schweigen, dann gibt die Frau im Tower sofort grünes Licht zum Landen: «Freie Piste, Regen auf der Oberfläche LaMia 933, Feuerwehr alarmiert.»

Das Flugzeug scheint völlig außer Kontrolle: «Vectores señorita, vectores a la pista», sagt der Pilot auf Spanisch - er fordert eine manuelle Navigation durch den Tower hin zur Landebahn. Er gibt seine Koordinaten durch, sie versucht ihn zu navigieren, fragt nach der Höhe. Der Pilot: «9 mil pies señorita», 9000 Fuß (2740 Meter).

Er fordert wieder: «Vectores, vectores.» Die Frau im Tower: «Sie sind 8,2 Meilen von der Piste entfernt.» Das sind 13,2 Kilometer. Dann fragt sie: «Welche Höhe jetzt?» Keine Antwort. «Welche Position
LaMia 933?» Keine Antwort. Im Tower ist man sich sofort klar, was das bedeutet, der tiefe Schock ist auf den Mitschnitten quasi zu hören.

Am Berg «El Gordo» finden Rettungskräfte später das in drei Teile zerbrochene Wrack. Dass das Flugzeug nicht explodiert ist, wird von Luftfahrtexperten als klares Signal gewertet, dass die Tanks praktisch komplett leer waren. Eine überlebende Stewardess hatte von ausgefallenem Licht berichtet, was die These vom Ausfall an Bord stützt. Mit ihr überlebten fünf weitere Passagiere den Absturz.

Der Verein will eine kollektive Beerdigungsfeier im Stadion der südbrasilianischen Stadt Chapecó abhalten, zu der zehntausende Menschen erwartet werden. Es ist aber noch unklar, ob die Särge dort aufgebahrt werden können und wann die Körper freigegeben werden. Sie sollen mit der brasilianischen Luftwaffe heimgeholt werden. Nach unbestätigten Informationen könnten sie ab Freitag nach Brasilien kommen. 19 Fußballspieler starben, die Profimannschaft ist praktisch ausgelöscht worden. Der Chef des Fußballverbands will, dass Chapecoense trotzdem zum letzten Spieltag der Meisterschaft antritt.

Dieser wurde vom kommenden Sonntag auf den 11. Dezember verlegt. Chapecoense müsste zu Hause gegen Atlético Mineiro aus Porto Alegre antreten. Club-Vizepräsident Ivan Tozzo, sagte, Verbandschef Marco Polo Del Nero habe ihn gebeten, dass man antritt. «Er hat mir gesagt, diese Partie muss gespielt werden, das wird ein großes Fest», sagte Tozzo nach Angaben des Portals «O Globo». «Ich habe geantwortet: Wir haben keine elf Spieler.» Del Nero habe gesagt, es gebe noch einige Spieler und sie hätten Jugendspieler. «Egal wer spielt», habe er gesagt. Atlético Mineiro hat die Absage des Spiels vorgeschlagen.

 

