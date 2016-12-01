Brasilianische Fußballmannschaft stirbt bei Flugzeugabsturz - Ursache: Kein Treibstoff

epa05651621 A picture dated 23 November 2016 and made available on 29 November 2016 shows players of the Brazilian Chapecoense soccer team before their semifinal match of the South American Cup, at the Conda Arena of Chapeco, Brazil. A plane reportedly carrying 81 people, including the players of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense, has crashed on 29 November 2016. The plane was said to have crashed in a mountainous area outside Medellin as it was approaching the Jose Maria Cordoba airport, media said. The cause of the incident is yet uknown. The Chapecoense were scheduled to play in the Copa Sudamericana final against the Medellin's Atletico Nacional on 30 November. EPA/MARCIO CUNHA +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Foto: Marcio Cunha (EFE)

epa05652324 A handout picture provided by the Colombian Air Force shows Rescue teams at the scene of the plane crash in the municipality of La Union, Department of Antioquia, Colombia, 29 November 2016. According to reports, 75 people died when an aircraft crashed late 28 November 2016 with 81 people on board, including players of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense. The plane crashed in a mountainous area outside Medellin, Colombia as it was approaching the Jose Maria Cordoba airport. The cause of the incident is as yet uknown. Chapecoense were scheduled to play in the Copa Sudamericana final against Medellin's Atletico Nacional on 30 November 2016. EPA/COLOMBIA AIR FORCE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Foto: dpa

epa05652352 Rescue workers work at the scene of the plane crash in the municipality of La Union, Department of Antioquia, Colombia, 29 November 2016. According to reports, 75 people died when an aircraft crashed late 28 November 2016 with 81 people on board, including players of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense. The plane crashed in a mountainous area outside Medellin, Colombia as it was approaching the Jose Maria Cordoba airport. The cause of the incident is as yet uknown. Chapecoense were scheduled to play in the Copa Sudamericana final against Medellin's Atletico Nacional on 30 November 2016. EPA/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A. +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Foto: dpa