ausallerwelt/themendestages

Flugzeug mit brasilianischem Fußballteam in Kolumbien abgestürzt

(Bogotá) Der Verein Chapecoense sollte am Mittwoch in Medellín zum Finale des Südamerika-Cups antreten. Doch auf dem Flug nach Kolumbien stürzt die Maschine an einem Berg ab. Nach ersten Angaben gibt es Überlebende.

29.11.2016
dpa
Ein aus Brasilien kommendes Flugzeug mit mehr als 80 Menschen an Bord ist in Kolumbien abgestürzt. Dies sagten Flugbehörden des Departements Antioquia am frühen Dienstag dem Fernsehsender Caracol. Die Maschine sei bei dem Berg El Gordo in der Nähe der Ortschaft La Unión vom Radar verschwunden, teilte der Leiter der Luftfahrtbehörde von Antioquia, Alfredo Bocanegra, mit. An Bord der Charter-Maschine war auch das brasilianische Erstliga-Fußballteam Chapecoense, das am Mittwoch in Medellín das erste Spiel der Finalrunde des Südamerika-Cups gegen Atlético Medellín bestreiten sollte.

Es gebe anscheinend Überlebende, teilte der Flughafen von Antioquia auf Twitter mit. Behörden in La Unión gaben an, es seien sechs Menschen verletzt geborgen worden. Rettungsteams seien auf dem Weg zur mutmaßlichen Unfallstelle, hieß es weiter.

Bei der verunglückten Maschine handele es sich um eine Avro RJ der bolivianischen Fluggesellschaft Lamia. An Bord befanden sich nach Angaben des Flughafens von Medellín insgesamt 81 Menschen: 72 Passagiere sowie neun Besatzungsmitglieder.

Chapecoense ist ein Verein aus Chapecó im südbrasilianischem Bundesstaat Santa Catarina, der erst 2014 in die Erste Liga Brasiliens aufgestiegen ist. Das Fußballteam war über Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivien nach Kolumbien geflogen.

Empfehlungen

Kommentare