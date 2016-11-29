Flugzeug mit brasilianischem Fußballteam in Kolumbien abgestürzt

epa05651621 A picture dated 23 November 2016 and made available on 29 November 2016 shows players of the Brazilian Chapecoense soccer team before their semifinal match of the South American Cup, at the Conda Arena of Chapeco, Brazil. A plane reportedly carrying 81 people, including the players of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense, has crashed on 29 November 2016. The plane was said to have crashed in a mountainous area outside Medellin as it was approaching the Jose Maria Cordoba airport, media said. The cause of the incident is yet uknown. The Chapecoense were scheduled to play in the Copa Sudamericana final against the Medellin's Atletico Nacional on 30 November. EPA/MARCIO CUNHA +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Foto: Marcio Cunha (EFE)