Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Auch interessant Karneval : Kappensitzung in Konz-Könen Fotos : Straßenkarneval Konz-Könen Großer Auflauf am Nest : Morbacher Storchenbabys werden beringt Störche Nachwuchs Beringung in Morbach zurück weiter