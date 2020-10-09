  1. Die Woch

Bitburg : Kabarett, Rock und Egerländer Blasmusik

Die Weibsbilder alias Anke Brausch (links) und Claudia Thiel ziehen alle Register ihres Könnens. Foto: Trierischer Volksfreund/Weibsbilder

Bitburg Zum Ende der laufenden Open-Air-Saison der etwas anderen Art findet in Bitburg am 16., 17. und 18. Oktober ein Wochenende mit Musik und Kabarett statt. Und zwar auf dem Firmengelände von „Show-Factory“, Else-Kallmann-Straße 10, in Bitburg.

(red) Den Anfang machen am Freitag, 16. Oktober, 19 Uhr, die Weibsbilder, mit ihrem Programm „Botox to go – Bei uns kriegst du dein Fett weg“. Einlass: 18 Uhr. Vorverkauf: 20 Euro, Abendkasse: 22 Euro.

Am Samstag, 17. Oktober, 18 Uhr, kommen alle Fans der Rockmusik auf ihre Kosten. Frank Rohles (Bandleader und Gitarrist) bietet mit seiner Coverband We rock Queen den Zuhörern das Beste der Queen-Erfolgsgeschichte. Einlass: 17 Uhr. Vorverkauf: 28 Euro, Abendkasse: 30 Euro.

Der Isleker Musikanten Express unter Leitung von Manfred Willmes spielt am Sonntag, 18. Oktober, ab 13 Uhr Egerländer Blasmusik. Einlass: 12 Uhr. Vorverkauf: 15 Euro, Tageskasse: 17 Euro
Queen-Coverband: We rock Queen Foto: Heiko Kapeller
Foto: Isleker Musikantenexpress

Alle Veranstaltungen finden unter den bekannten Corona-Regeln statt. Dazu ist eine Tischreservierung mit Angabe der Kontaktdaten (Name, Adresse und Telefonnummer) zwingend erforderlich.

  •  Vorverkauf: www.ticket-regional.de, manfredwillmes@web.de, Manfred Willmes, 0160/96409603.