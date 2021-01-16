Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Brand in Mehrfamilienhaus in Bitburg Foto: TV/Andreas Sommer/Andreas Sommer Auch interessant Blaulicht : Zwei Tote bei Brand in Malbergweich Blaulicht : Brand in Neumagen-Dhron: Feuer in einem Betrieb verursacht Schaden in Millionenhöhe Blaulicht : Flächenbrand bei Korlingen am 29. Juli 2020 Blaulicht : Feuerwehreinsatz auf Schrottplatz in Konz-Könen zurück weiter