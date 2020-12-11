Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Großbrand in der Vulkaneifel Foto: TV/Stephan Sartoris Auch interessant Fotostrecke aus der Eifel : Winter im Wittlicher Land Fotostrecke : Vorbereitungen für Impfzentrum in Trier laufen Impfzentrum Hillesheim Corona-Pandemie : Acht Vulkaneifeler, acht verschiedene Erfahrungen mit der Corona-Pandemie zurück weiter