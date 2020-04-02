Güllefass in Hetzerath umgekippt Güllefass in Hetzerath umgekippt Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Güllefass in Hetzerath umgekippt Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Güllefass in Hetzerath umgekippt Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Güllefass in Hetzerath umgekippt Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Güllefass in Hetzerath umgekippt Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Güllefass in Hetzerath umgekippt Foto: Wilfried Hoffmann Auch interessant Fotos : Gebäudebrand in Zemmer-Rodt Fotos : Mit Glockengeläut und Kerzen für Verbundenheit in der Corona-Krise Handel in Zeiten der Krise : Ein Rundgang durch Bitburg in Zeiten von Corona Fotos : Spuren der Pest in der Eifel und an der Mosel und der Saar zurück weiter