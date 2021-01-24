Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Sattelschlepper rutscht Böschung hinab auf A60 bei Waxweiler Foto: TV/Wolfgang Steil Auch interessant Fotos : Eine Person bei Unfall auf der A60 bei Landscheid schwer verletzt Fotos : Unfall in Bernkastel-Kues: Auto fährt bei Burgbergtunnel in die Mosel Fotostrecke : Der Bitburger Bedhard im Winter 2021: Wie aus einer Militärbasis wieder ein Wald wird Fotostrecke : So behalten Promis aus der Region Donald Trump in Erinnerung zurück weiter