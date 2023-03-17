Fotos Weinfreunde aufgepasst! Der Weinstand auf dem Trierer Hauptmarkt ist eröffnet Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Foto: TV/Rebecca Schaal Auch interessant „Ich freue mich“: Was Menschen in Trier unserem Reporter verraten Kolumne „Ich freue mich“: Was Menschen in Trier unserem Reporter verraten Geldautomat bei Bungert gesprengt Schock-Moment im Wittlicher Einkaufsmarkt Geldautomat bei Bungert gesprengt Geldautomat bei Bungert gesprengt Fotos Geldautomat bei Bungert gesprengt Die Landmetzgerei Schmitz ist mit neuer Produktion zurück im Geschäft Fotos Die Landmetzgerei Schmitz ist mit neuer Produktion zurück im Geschäft Zuletzt aktualisiert: 17.03.2023 Zurück zum Artikel Weitere Bilder