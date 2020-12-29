Die römische Villa in Wittlich Die römische Villa in Wittlich Foto: Christina Bents Die römische Villa in Wittlich Foto: Christina Bents Die römische Villa in Wittlich Foto: Christina Bents Die römische Villa in Wittlich Foto: Christina Bents Die römische Villa in Wittlich Foto: Christina Bents Auch interessant Fotos : Die Top 10 der Kelten- und Römerstätten in der Großregion Fotostrecke : Wir sagen Danke! Wetter : Weiße Nach-Weihnacht in der Eifel Fotos : Carport und Auto in Flammen – Feuerwehr kann in Freudenburg Schlimmeres verhindern zurück weiter