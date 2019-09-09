Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Foto: Christina Bents Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Foto: TV/Christina Bents Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Foto: Christina Bents Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Foto: Christina Bents Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Foto: Christina Bents Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Foto: Christina Bents Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Foto: Christina Bents Erntedankfest Niersbach-Greverath Foto: Christina Bents Auch interessant Traktoren : Bulldogtreffen in Gusenburg Kinderfestival Konz : Ritter Rost lockt Tausende Besucher an Fotostrecke : Nationenfest Fotostrecke : Autofestival in Bitburg zurück weiter