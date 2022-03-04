Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Das Ehepaar Habip und Katibe Celik leitet seit 17 Jahren einen der ältesten Dönerläden Triers. Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Das Kebap Haus gehört seit 30 Jahren zum Hauptmarkt, wie die Pflastersteine am Boden. Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Ein Yufka kurz vor dem Einrollen. Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Frische Zutaten im Kebaphaus am Kornmarkt. Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Das Kebaphaus am Kornmarkt punktet mit einem ungeschlagenen Ambiente. Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Habip Celik beim schneiden des Dönerfleischs. Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Jeder Döner von Katibe Celik wird mit Liebe zubereitet. Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Wir präsentieren: Den Döner des Kebap Hauses am Hauptmarkt. Fotos: Das Kebap Haus am Hauptmarkt Foto: TV/Alexander Wittlings Außen kross, innen cremig: Die selbstgemachten Falafel im Kebap Haus am Kornmarkt. Auch interessant Reihe: Bester Döner Triers : Fotos: Ali Baba Kebaphaus Petrisberg Bester Döner Triers : Fotos: Sky Bistro Trier Bester Döner : Bildergalerie: Dayi Kebap Trier Reihe: Bester Döner Triers : Fotos: Mido Uni-Kebap zurück weiter