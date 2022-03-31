  1. Fotos
  2. Regionale Fotostrecken

Fotos: Seltene „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier

„Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier

  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
  • „Krokodil“-Lok macht Station am Bahnhof Trier
Weitere Bilderstrecken