Der letzte Abend im Gasthaus Zur Altheck Der letzte Abend im Gasthaus Zur Altheck Foto: Strouvelle Christoph Der letzte Abend im Longkamper Gasthaus Zur Altheck. Der letzte Abend im Gasthaus Zur Altheck Foto: Strouvelle Christoph Der letzte Abend im Longkamper Gasthaus Zur Altheck. Der letzte Abend im Gasthaus Zur Altheck Foto: Strouvelle Christoph Der letzte Abend im Longkamper Gasthaus Zur Altheck. Der letzte Abend im Gasthaus Zur Altheck Foto: Strouvelle Christoph Der letzte Abend im Longkamper Gasthaus Zur Altheck. Der letzte Abend im Gasthaus Zur Altheck Foto: Strouvelle Christoph Der letzte Abend im Longkamper Gasthaus Zur Altheck. Der letzte Abend im Gasthaus Zur Altheck Foto: Strouvelle Christoph Der letzte Abend im Longkamper Gasthaus Zur Altheck. Der letzte Abend im Gasthaus Zur Altheck Foto: Strouvelle Christoph Der letzte Abend im Longkamper Gasthaus Zur Altheck. Auch interessant Fotos : Schwerer Unfall auf der B50 Longkamp Fotos : Kaminbrand Longkamp Fotos : Unfall auf der B50neu bei Longkamp Fotos : Friedmunt Sonnemann lebt seit drei Jahrzehnten als Aussteiger zurück weiter