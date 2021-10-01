Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Toter Elefant liegend - lautet der schlichte Titel dieser Arbeit. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Blick in den Hauptraum der Neuen Galerie – mit dem archaisch anmutenden Nashorn und der Ruhrpott-Triologie an der Stirnseite des Raumes. In der Mitte: Das Hauptwerk „Elefant sinkend“. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Kuratorin Ute Bopp-Schumacher und Michael Dietzsch, Vorsitzender der Dr. Hanns Simon-Stiftung. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Ein Elefantenkopf, der zu schweben scheint. Er misst mit Rüssel 2,40 Meter. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Ein Selbstbildnis von Johannes Brus aus dem Jahr 1971. Das Jahr, in dem er sein Studium an der Düsseldorfer Kunstakademie abschloss. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Ein Fotogramm, aktuell aus 2021. Es wirkt wie ein Schattenspiel. Entstanden, in dem Gegenstände auf und vor hochlichtempfindliches Papier gehalten wurde, was Brus dann wieder weiter bearbeitet hat. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Masken. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Tibetischer Reiter. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Und ja, es war gar nicht so einfach 2,40 Meter lange Nashorn aus dem Essener Atelier ins Bitburger Haus Beda zu bekommen. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Die Brancusi Paraphrasen - Anspielungen auf die formvollendeten Sklupturen des Bildhauers Constantin Brancusi, der seine Skulpturen auf Sockel stellte. Bei Brus stehen Alltagsgegenstände auf dem Sockel – und der hat ordentlich Gebrauchsspuren. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Elefant sinkend. So sieht Johannes Brus den Ruhrpott. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Wovon dieser Schnappschuss nur eine Idee gibt: Die mehr als zwei Meter hohen Maharajah-Arbeiten beeindrucken durch ihr Farbspiel, ihre Tiefe und das irisierende Lichtspiel. Ausstellung Johannes Brus Bitburg Foto: TV/Dagmar Dettmer Auch interessant Fotostrecke : Kunstkreis Beda eröffnet Jahresausstellung in Bitburg Fotostrecke : Der Beda-Platz in Bitburg: Hier wird die Bit-Galerie geplant Fotostrecken : Ausstellung Was. Wolf. Wildnis. im Bitburger Haus Beda eröffnet Fotos : Konzert Liedermacher Festival 2020 zurück weiter