Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Die Karl-Marx-Statue in Trier trägt jetzt eine Maske Foto: TV/Thomas Roth Auch interessant Fotos : Die Top 10 der Kunstschätze in der Großregion Fotos : So könnte die Hindenburgstraße bald heißen Fotostrecke : Bilder des Tages Fotostrecke : Tiere des Tages zurück weiter