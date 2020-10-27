  1. Magazin
  2. Auto & Motor

Experten warnen: Batteriewechsel bei modernen Autos ist nichts für Laien

Experten warnen : Batteriewechsel bei modernen Autos ist nichts für Laien

Gehört meist in die Hände von Fachleuten: Der Austausch der Autobatterie ist bei modernen Fahrzeugen alles andere als einfach. Foto: Bodo Marks/dpa-tmn

München Früher war es einfach - die schlappe Batterie einfacher Autos ließ sich mit relativ wenigen Handgriffen selbst austauschen. Bei modernen Fahrzeugen ist das jedoch eine andere Hausnummer.

Die kalte Jahreszeit ist der Feind jeder schlappen Autobatterie. Aber auch bei guter Pflege muss nach ein paar Jahren eine neue her, so der ADAC. Die Batterie ist ein Verschleißteil.

Der Austausch ist bei modernen Fahrzeugen aber eine Sache für Profis. Weder die Auswahl der passenden 12-Volt-Starterbatterie noch der Einbau selbst sei bei modernen Autos einfach. Elektronische Bauteile wie Assistenz- und Komfortsysteme machen die Technik kompliziert.

Manch ein Batteriemanagementsystem erfordert sogar ein Anlernen der neuen Batterie mit Spezialgeräten. Zudem können Radios, Alarmanlagen oder andere Systeme ihre Einstellungen verlieren und müssen von Grund auf neu gestartet werden.

Der ADAC rät daher, wenn überhaupt, nur erfahrenen Schrauber zum Batterietausch in Eigenregie. Dazu sollten sie auch die Angaben in der Betriebsanleitung des Autos genau befolgen - auch weil unter anderem beim Kauf der Ersatzbatterie Typ, Größe und elektrische Daten penibel zu beachten sind.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201027-99-97368/2