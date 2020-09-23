23. September 2020 um 15:28 Uhr
Dunkle Jahreszeit
:
So machen sich Radler und Fußgänger sichtbarer
Neben reflektierender Kleidung ist auch eine ausreichende Beleuchtung am Fahrrad wichtig. Besonders gut eignen sich dafür leistungsstarke LED-Leuchten. Foto: Robert Günther/dpa-tmn
Stuttgart Dunkelheit, Nebel, Regen - da werden Fußgänger oder Radfahrer schnell mal übersehen. Beleuchtung ist deshalb unerlässlich. Doch auch bei der Kleidung gilt es, an einer optischen Stellschraube zu drehen.
Herbst und Winter sind besonders gefährlich für Fußgänger und Radfahrer, weil sie von Autofahrern und anderen Verkehrsteilnehmern noch leichter als sonst übersehen werden.
Doch kontrastreiche Kleidung, gute Beleuchtung und das Tragen von Reflektoren hilft ihnen, sichtbarer zu werden und somit sicherer unterwegs zu sein, erläutert die Prüforganisation Dekra.
Gerade bei Reflektoren gilt: Viel hilft viel. Sowohl bei Radfahrern, als auch bei Fußgängern werden zuerst die Füße vom Lichtkegel der Autos erfasst. „Reflektoren an den Schuhen sind nie verkehrt“, erklärt Dekra-Sprecher Wolfgang Sigloch. Aber auch am Oberkörper sollte man auf reflektierende Kleidung achten - seien es Warnwesten oder spezielle Jacken.
Radfahrer montieren am besten leistungsstarke LED-Leuchten. Diese müssten aber auch immer geladen sein. Auch eine Dynamo-Lösung mit nachleuchtenden Lichtern kann sinnvoll sein. Vom klassischen Dynamo, bei dem die Lampen im Stand ausgehen, rät Sigloch jedoch eher ab. Denn dann könne es sein, dass man unbeleuchtet mitten auf einer Kreuzung steht.
