6. Januar 2021 um 17:35 Uhr
Umfrage
:
So viele Menschen haben schon ein E-Bike
Beim Kauf eines E-Bikes greifen viele tief in die Tasche. Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn
Berlin Fahrräder mit Elektromotor boomen. Aber wie viele Menschen besitzen denn nun eines der umgangssprachlich E-Bike genannten Zweiräder? Und wie viel haben sie dafür ausgegeben? Eine Studie liefert Antworten.
Inzwischen besitzt rund jeder Sechste in Deutschland mindestens ein E-Bike (16 Prozent). Und jeder Zwanzigste (5 Prozent) plant, sich eines zu kaufen. Das hat eine Kantar-Umfrage im Auftrag des Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverbandes (vzbv) ergeben.
Für die mit Elektromotor ausgestatteten Fahrräder greifen die Befragten tief in die Tasche. Gut zwei von fünf (42 Prozent) zahlten zwischen 2000 und 2999 Euro. Rund ein Viertel (23 Prozent) blätterte 3000 Euro und mehr auf den Ladentisch hin.
Lange Lebensdauer einkalkuliert
Viele sehen die Summen auch als Langzeitinvestition. Die Mehrheit wünscht sich für die Zweiräder eine Lebensdauer von einem Jahrzehnt (41 Prozent) oder länger (39 Prozent). „Das bedeutet, dass Verbraucher mindestens einmal den Akku wechseln müssen. Doch nicht bei allen E-Bikes geht das. Auch Ersatzteile sind durch den schnellen Modellwechsel oft nicht verfügbar“, notiert der vzbv dazu allerdings.
Und nicht jeder kann sich solche Ausgaben leisten. So haben den Angaben zufolge nur 6 Prozent der Befragten mit einem Haushaltsnettoeinkommen unter 1500 Euro bereits ein E-Bike oder planen einen Kauf.
Eine Frage des Einkommens
Bei einem Haushaltsnettoeinkommen zwischen 2500 und 3500 Euro ist das dagegen schon mehr als bei jedem Vierten (27 Prozent) der Fall. Und ab 3500 Euro Haushaltsnettoeinkommen radelt fast jeder Dritte (30 Prozent) mit elektrischem Rückenwind oder beabsichtigt den Kauf.
Befragt worden waren 1045 Menschen ab 18 Jahren.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210106-99-921519/2