3. März 2021 um 16:27 Uhr
Urteil
:
Stipendium zählt bei Berechnung der Krankenkassenbeiträge
Ein Stipendium ist während der Promotion sehr hilfreich. Es ist aber für die Kranken- und Pflegeversicherung auch voll beitragspflichtig. Foto: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn
Celle/Berlin Eine Promotion finanzieren sich viele mithilfe eines Stipendiums. Dafür werden dann Beiträge für Kranken- und Pflegeversicherung fällig. Aber wie werden sie berechnet?
Wer für seine Doktorarbeit ein Stipendium bekommt, muss dafür Kranken- und Pflegeversicherungsbeiträge zahlen. Die Beitragsberechnung erfolgt in der Regel auf Basis des Gesamtbetrags des Stipendiums.
Ausgeklammert werden können nur Teile des Stipendiums, für die es eine rechtliche Zweckbindung gibt. Das zeigt ein Urteil des Landessozialgerichts Niedersachsen-Bremen (Az.: L 16 KR 333/17), auf das der Deutsche Anwaltverein (DAV) verweist.
Das war der Fall: Eine Doktorandin erhielt ein Stipendium einer Stiftung. Es setzte sich aus einem Grundstipendium in Höhe von 1050 Euro und einer Forschungskostenpauschale von 100 Euro pro Monat zusammen. Der Stiftung zufolge sollte diese Pauschale nur für Literatur sowie Sach- und Reisekosten verwendet werden.
Die Krankenkasse der Frau legte bei der Beitragsberechnung den Gesamtbetrag von 1150 Euro zugrunde. Die Doktorandin hingegen war der Meinung, für die Beiträge dürfte nur das Grundstipendium herangezogen werden. Nur dieses diene dem Lebensunterhalt, die Pauschale nur für Forschungszwecke.
Das Landessozialgericht wies die Klage ab. Es würden ausschließlich solche Einnahmen von der Beitragsberechnung ausgeklammert, die einer gesetzlichen Zweckbindung unterliegen. Hier sei jedoch die Zweckbindung durch die Stiftung, also rein privatrechtlich, erfolgt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210303-99-673297/2