5. November 2020 um 09:00 Uhr
Cremig oder dünnflüssig?
:
Darauf kommt es bei Smoothies an
Das Fruchtmark bestimmt über die Konsistenz von Smoothies. Foto: Mascha Brichta/dpa-tmn
Berlin Fruchtig oder herb, in jedem Fall cremig. Das erwarten wohl die meisten von ihrem Smoothie. Nicht alle Produkte halten aber ihre Versprechen ein, wie eine Stichprobe zeigt.
Unter einem Smoothie verstehen die meisten wohl einen gesunden Drink aus Obst und Gemüse. Der Unterschied zum Saft besteht in seiner cremigen Konsistenz.
Dabei schwankt der Anteil an Fruchtpüree und Fruchtmark von als „Smoothies“ beworbenen Produkten aber erheblich, wie eine Untersuchung des Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverbands (vzbv) zeigt. Der Anteil an Fruchtpüree und Fruchtmark lag zwischen 16,6 und 75,2 Prozent.
Ein sehr geringer Anteil an Püree oder Mark (zum Beispiel 16,6 Prozent) lässt erwarten, dass das Produkt eher dünnflüssig und nicht viel anders als ein Saft ist. Wer ein sämiges Getränk bevorzugt, sollte sich deshalb immer den Gehalt an Püree oder Mark vor dem Kauf anschauen.
Der vzbv untersuchte insgesamt 50 Smoothies: Auffällig war außerdem, dass einige Produkte bestimmte Zutaten nur in Minimengen enthielten. Trotz entsprechender Werbeversprechen auf dem Etikett waren nur sehr geringe Anteile (3 Prozent und weniger) in den Smoothies enthalten.
Dazu gehörten zum Beispiel Produkte mit geringen Mengen wie 3 Prozent Acerolamark, 2 Prozent Sanddornmark, 1 Prozent Cranberrysaft, 0,8 Prozent Baobab-Fruchtfleisch oder 0,21 Prozent Limettensaft.
Dafür steckten in anderen Smoothies Zutaten, die Verbraucher vielleicht nicht unbedingt erwarten: So wurden jedem fünften koffeinhaltige Zutaten zugesetzt.
Drei Produkte wiesen gar einen erhöhten Koffeingehalt auf, zwei davon mit mehr als 150 mg pro Liter. Für Schwangere und Kinder sind diese Smoothies damit nicht geeignet.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201104-99-209368/2