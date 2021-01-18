18. Januar 2021 um 11:44 Uhr
„Kohlfahrt at Home“
:
Grünkohl mit Pinkel per Taxi oder kalt per Post
Marco Tienz serviert das klassische Grünkohlgericht jetzt per Taxi. Foto: Sina Schuldt/dpa
Delmenhorst Vor allem im Norden hat das Grünkohlessen in großer Runde Tradition. Aber was tun, wenn Kohlfahrten nun coronabedingt ins Wasser fallen? Event-Experte Marco Tienz hat sich hier etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen.
Der Corona-Lockdown lässt die Kohlfahrtsaison in Norddeutschland ausfallen. Auch gestrichen: das gemeinsame Grünkohlessen mit Freunden in Restaurants, von denen einige mit Kohlfahrten den Hauptjahresumsatz machen.
Dann eben „Kohlfahrt at Home“, dachte sich Marco Tienz und setzte sein Konzept Mitte Dezember um. Mit seinem
„Grünkohl-Taxi“ liefert er Kartoffeln, Grünkohl und Pinkel und Kasslernacken mit Senf heiß in Delmenhorst (Niedersachsen) und Umgebung aus.
„Ein Versuch, aus dem Lockdown rauszukommen“, sagte der 47-Jährige, der auf Nachfrage jetzt ein neues Angebot hat: Norddeutsche Grünkohl-Gerichte per Postversand und zwar bundesweit. Auch die „Kohltourhauptstadt Oldenburg“ gibt nicht alles verloren und setzt aufs Digitale. Zum 150. Jubiläum der Kohlfahrten legte sie die
Instagram Challenge „Nich' lang schnacken, Foto auspacken! Wir feiern #150jahrekohlfahrt“ auf. Gesucht werden die coolsten Kohlfahrt-Fotos aus vergangenen Jahrzehnten.
Das Wintergemüse ist gesund: Neben dem hohen Anteil an Vitamin C enthält Grünkohl viele Mineralstoffe. „Insbesondere sein Calcium- und Eisengehalt sind beachtenswert“, so die Landwirtschaftskammer Niedersachsen. 2019 ernteten laut Statistischem Bundesamt bundesweit 1180 Betriebe auf rund 1010 Hektar 16 652 Tonnen Grünkohl. In Niedersachsen war mit einer Erntemenge von 7571 Tonnen Spitzenreiter, dicht gefolgt von Nordrhein-Westfalen (7288 Tonnen).
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210118-99-69895/2