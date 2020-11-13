13. November 2020 um 04:45 Uhr
Schneepflugeltern
:
Warum Kinder sich manchmal durchbeißen müssen
Augen zu und durch: Für Kinder ist es wichtig, sich auch mal durchbeißen zu müssen. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa
München „Wir machen den Weg frei“: Eltern, die so denken, nennt man Schneepflugeltern. Sie räumen für ihr Kind alles aus dem Weg, tun ihrem Nachwuchs damit aber keinen Gefallen, erklärt eine Expertin.
„Die Sportsachen vergessen? Ich bring sie dir.“ „Im Regen zur Schule mit dem Rad? Ach, ich fahr dich lieber schnell.“ Solche Gesten sind nett gemeint. Wenn Eltern sie aber inflationär einsetzen, können sie ihren Kindern damit eher schaden als nutzen.
„Wenn ich meinem Kind permanent alle Hindernisse aus dem Weg räume, lernt es nicht, sich selbst durchzubeißen“, sagt Familiencoach Kira Liebmann aus München. Das könne Jugendlichen zum Beispiel später im Ausbildungsbetrieb auf die Füße fallen: „Dort werden sie auch nicht ständig hofiert.“
Was bedeutet das für den Alltag? Liebmann rät Eltern, in Situationen, die für das Kind schwierig sind, nicht sofort klein beizugeben.
Vereinbarung mit dem Kind kann helfen
Ein Beispiel: Der Sohn fängt mit Fußball an und möchte nach vier Wochen nicht mehr zum Training. Statt ihn sofort abzumelden, könnten Eltern mit ihm eine Vereinbarung treffen: „Pass auf, ein halbes Jahr gibst du dort 100 Prozent. Und wenn du es danach wirklich nicht willst, darfst du abbrechen.“
Dies gebe Kindern die Möglichkeit, sich zu beweisen und am Ende vielleicht festzustellen, dass das Training doch Spaß macht. Letztlich sei es aber wie bei allen Sachen zwischen Eltern und Kindern: Wer als Elternteil selbst kaum etwas durchzieht, kann schlecht dafür argumentieren, sagt Liebmann.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201112-99-308356/4