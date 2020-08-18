18. August 2020 um 05:00 Uhr
Aktienfonds
:
Fondsmanager können Dax oft nicht schlagen
Als Folge der Corona-Krise fiel der Deutsche Aktienindex im Frühjahr unter die Marke von 9000 Punkten. Inzwischen steht der Dax aber fast wieder so hoch wie vor dem Absturz. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa/dpa-tmn
Berlin Steiler Absturz und steiler Aufstieg - das beschreibt in etwa die Entwicklung der Börsen in der Corona-Krise. Allein der Dax ist fast wieder bei alten Höchstständen. Gemanagte Fonds tun sich schwerer.
Der Deutsche Aktienindex Dax hat die Corona-Krise gut verarbeitet. Inzwischen steht der Dax fast wieder so hoch wie vor dem Absturz im Februar. ETF auf den Index haben diese Entwicklung nachvollzogen - anders als viele gemanagte Fonds.
Einer Auswertung der Zeitschrift „Finanztest“ (Heft 9/2020) zufolge hat weit mehr als die Hälfte der aktiv gemanagten Deutschlandfonds schlechter abgeschnitten als der Dax.
Waren im Krisenvorjahr noch 60 Prozent der aktiven Fonds besser als der Index, schafften das im Crash nur noch 33 Prozent. In der Erholungsphase seit dem Tief konnten nur 42 Prozent aller aktiven Fonds mit Deutschland-Fokus den Dax schlagen.
Deutschland nur als Beimischung im Depot
Aus Sicht der Experten eignen sich gemanagte deutsche Aktienfonds deshalb eher als Beimischung in ein weltweit gestreutes Depot. Ihr Anteil sollte dabei nicht mehr als 20 Prozent betragen. Auch kommt es hier auf die genaue Auswahl an: Einige Fondsmanager leisten laut „Finanztest“ seit Jahren durchaus gute Arbeit.
Besser geeignet für Anleger, die auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt setzen wollen, bleiben ETF. Die börsengehandelten Indexfonds gibt es auf den Dax mit 30 Titeln und auf den FAZ-Index mit 100 Titeln. Der Tipp auch hier: Da der deutsche Aktienmarkt schwankungsanfälliger ist als der Weltmarkt, sollten Anleger Deutschland höchstens mit bis zu 20 Prozent beimischen.
Grundsätzlich sollten Anleger ihr Portfolio möglichst breit aufstellen. Die Basis sollten ein ETF auf einen weltweiten Index wie den MSCI World oder den MSCI All Country World und ein Tagesgeld sein. Ein Teil des Geldes kann dann zum Beispiel in einzelne Länder wie Deutschland investiert werden.
