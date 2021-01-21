21. Januar 2021 um 04:39 Uhr
Volle Kontrolle
:
Jogginghose ist der Modetrend 2021
Modisch zwischen Sofa und Sport: Den „Athleisure“-Trend greift auch Only Play in der aktuellen Kollektion auf (Oberteil ca. 27 Euro, Hose ca. 30 Euro). Foto: Nicklas Ingemann/Only Play/dpa-tmn
Köln Kontrollverlust wegen Jogginghose? Diese gewagte These von Karl Lagerfeld wird 2021 ad absurdum geführt. Die Jogginghose ist das große Trend-Kleidungsstück in der Corona-Pandemie.
Modezar Karl Lagerfeld sagte einst, wer Jogginghose trägt, habe die Kontrolle über sein Leben verloren. Nun, in Zeiten einer weltweiten Pandemie, ist genau jene, ehemals als Modesünde verschriene Hose zum beliebten Kleidungsstück avanciert. Egal ob im Homeoffice, auf der Straße oder der Couch: Die Jogginghose ist allgegenwärtig.
Für Trendanalyst Carl Tillessen vom Deutschen Mode-Institut in Köln ist sie gar eine der größten Trends der Pandemie-Jahre. Er sagt: „Es gibt natürlich die Tendenz, es sich zu Hause so bequem wie möglich zu machen.“ Und dazu gehört eben das Tragen einer bequemen Jogginghose.
Aber keine Sorge: Im Trend liegt nicht etwa die olle, zehn Jahre alte und abgetragene Buxe. Sondern viel mehr eine schicke, aber eben dennoch bequeme Gummizughose. „Jersey wird das Material der Zukunft sein, man wird alles Mögliche aus Jersey machen. Das heißt zum Beispiel, dass viel mehr Hosen aus Jersey-Stoff sein werden. Die müssen dann aber gar nicht wie eine Jogginghose aussehen“, sagt Tillessen.
Er sagt, es sei alles modisch, „was man zwischen Sofa und Yogamatte tragen kann.“ Er nennt diesen Trend „"Athleisure" - also die Verbindung aus "athletic" und "leisure".“
Und laut dem Modeexperten bleibt die Jogginghose noch lange angesagt. „Wir haben ein Jahr lang die pflegeleichteste und bequemste Kleidung, die es auf dem Markt gibt, getragen“, sagt Tillessen, “und das werden wir auch nicht wieder aufgeben.“
Joggingosen sind einer der großen Modetrends des Jahres. Dass sie nicht immer wie Jogginghosen aussehen müssen, sondern durchaus trendig sein können, zeigt Liv Bergen (Shirt ca. 99 Euro, Jogger ca. 139 Euro). Foto: Sarah Dulay/Liv Bergen/dpa-tmn
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210118-99-71929/2