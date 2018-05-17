App-Charts: Entspannt durch die Feiertage kommen

Drei freie Tage am Stück - das schreit nach einem Trip ins Grüne. Zur Vorbereitung dienen scheinbar Verkehrs-, Wetter- und Foto-Apps. Denn die stehen in den Top Ten der iPhone- und iPad-Programme ganz oben. dpa

Wer mit dem Auto auf den Straßen unterwegs ist, weiss die Vorteile von „Blitzer.de PRO“ (49 Cent) zu schätzen. Die App bietet neben aktuellen Stau- und Baustellenmeldungen in Echtzeit auch optische und akustische Warnungen vor Unfällen und Sichtbehinderungen. So landet „Blitzer.de PRO“ auf dem ersten Platz der kostenpflichtigen iPhone-Apps.

Wer vor dem Urlaub gerne wissen möchte, wo und wann das beste Wetter auf ihn wartet, der kann dies mit „Wetter.com“ einfach und entspannt herausfinden. Ortsgenaue Tagesvorhersagen, interaktive Wetterkarten, Wetterwarnungen und Pollenflug-Informationen ermöglichen eine präzise Vorbereitung auf die freien Tage. Die Wetter App belegt Rang acht der meistgeladene Apps für das iPad.

Auf Platz neun der kostenpflichtigen iPhone-Apps landet „LightX“ (3,49 Euro). Mit der Foto-App können Nutzer ihre Bilder einfach und professionell bearbeiten und retuschieren. Erweiterte Tools, verschiedene Filter und Effekte bieten dabei eine breite Palette an kreativen Möglichkeiten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 2,99

5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

6 .projekt Kyrylo Kuzyk 2,29

7 CamToPlan PRO Tasmanic Editions 5,49

8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

9 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49

10 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

2 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos

3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

6 Eurovision Song Contest Eurovision.tv kostenlos

7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

8 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

9 Weave the Line Lion Studios kostenlos

10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 .projekt Kyrylo Kuzyk 2,29

5 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99

6 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro ZR Apps 3,49

7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 3,99

8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

9 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos

2 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

8 wetter.com wetter.com GmbH kostenlos

9 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Jam City, Inc. kostenlos

10 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos