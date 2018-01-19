App-Charts: Must-haves fürs iPhone und iPad

Es gibt Apps, die zählen zu den Must-haves: Das sind soziale Netzwerke und Messenger, mittlerweile aber auch Streaming-Anbieter. Genau diese Programme zählen gerade zu den Bestsellern auf iPhone und iPad. dpa

Messenger-App Threema (3,49 Euro) belegt diese Woche Platz zwei der meistgekauften Apps. Das Schweizer Unternehmen hat ist unabhängig und eigenfinanziert. Beliebte, kostenlose Social-Media-Apps sind WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook und der Facebook-Messenger.

Auf dem iPad werden die Charts der meistgeladenen Apps von Streaming-Diensten angeführt. Neflix befindet sich hier in der Poleposition. Amazon Prime Video platziert sich direkt dahinter.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

6 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

9 Geekbench 4 Primate Labs Inc. 1,09

10 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

4 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

5 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

6 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

8 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

10 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

4 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49

5 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

6 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

7 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49

8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

9 MyScript Nebo MyScript 3,49

10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

3 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos

6 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

7 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

10 Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos