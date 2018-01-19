| 17:31 Uhr

Beliebte iOS-Programme
App-Charts: Must-haves fürs iPhone und iPad

Messenger-Apps gehören zur Grundausstattung auf dem Smartphone. Foto: Wolfram Kastl/dpa
Messenger-Apps gehören zur Grundausstattung auf dem Smartphone. Foto: Wolfram Kastl/dpa FOTO: Wolfram Kastl
Berlin. Es gibt Apps, die zählen zu den Must-haves: Das sind soziale Netzwerke und Messenger, mittlerweile aber auch Streaming-Anbieter. Genau diese Programme zählen gerade zu den Bestsellern auf iPhone und iPad. dpa

Messenger-App Threema (3,49 Euro) belegt diese Woche Platz zwei der meistgekauften Apps. Das Schweizer Unternehmen hat ist unabhängig und eigenfinanziert. Beliebte, kostenlose Social-Media-Apps sind WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook und der Facebook-Messenger.

Auf dem iPad werden die Charts der meistgeladenen Apps von Streaming-Diensten angeführt. Neflix befindet sich hier in der Poleposition. Amazon Prime Video platziert sich direkt dahinter.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps


 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29
 6 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
 9 Geekbench 4 Primate Labs Inc. 1,09
 10 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps


 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
 1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
 2 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
 3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
 4 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
 5 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
 6 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
 7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
 8 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
 9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
 10 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps


 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
 1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
 4 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49
 5 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
 6 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
 7 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
 8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
 9 MyScript Nebo MyScript 3,49
 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps


 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
 1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
 3 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos
 4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
 5 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos
 6 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
 7 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos
 8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
 9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
 10 Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos