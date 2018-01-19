Beliebte iOS-Programme
App-Charts: Must-haves fürs iPhone und iPad
Messenger-App Threema (3,49 Euro) belegt diese Woche Platz zwei der meistgekauften Apps. Das Schweizer Unternehmen hat ist unabhängig und eigenfinanziert. Beliebte, kostenlose Social-Media-Apps sind WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook und der Facebook-Messenger.
Auf dem iPad werden die Charts der meistgeladenen Apps von Streaming-Diensten angeführt. Neflix befindet sich hier in der Poleposition. Amazon Prime Video platziert sich direkt dahinter.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29
6 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
9 Geekbench 4 Primate Labs Inc. 1,09
10 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
5 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
6 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49
5 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
6 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
7 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 MyScript Nebo MyScript 3,49
10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos
4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
5 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos
6 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
7 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos