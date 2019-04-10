Vom 06. bis zum 14. April 2019 findet wieder die GLAMOUR Shopping-Week statt. Entsprechend nachgefragt ist die dazugehörige App, mit der sich schnell und einfach auf Schnäppchenjagd gehen lässt. dpa

„GLAMOUR Shopping“ belegt in dieser Woche den zweiten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die Nutzer erhalten einen Zugang zu über 150 exklusiven Deals aus den Bereichen Fashion, Beauty, Living und Food, können auf Rabattcodes der jeweiligen Online-Shops zugreifen und bekommen alle Adressen in der Nähe angezeigt.

Ebenfalls sehr erfolgreich ist in dieser Woche die App „Clips“, die es aus dem Stand auf den dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps geschafft hat. Mit ihr lassen sich lustige Videos erstellen und diese dann mit Freunden teilen. Das Inventar der Hilfsmittel ist riesig: Ob Musik, animierte Texte, Emoji oder Sticker - die Nutzer können ihre Kreativität schrankenlos ausleben.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

9 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

10 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

2 GLAMOUR Shopping Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH kostenlos

3 RingMe | Bunte Anrufe&SMS Niks Teknoloji kostenlos

4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

5 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos

6 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos

7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

8 H&M - wir lieben Mode H&M kostenlos

9 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

10 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

7 Door Kickers KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL 5,49

8 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

9 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49

10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

3 Clips Apple kostenlos

4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

5 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos

6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

7 Sky Ticket Sky kostenlos

8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

9 Sky Go Sky kostenlos

10 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos