App-Charts: Sportmotivator, Porträt-Profi und Stadtführer

Die beste Motivation, Sport zu treiben, ist eine Belohnung. Einen erheblichen Ansporn bietet etwa die kostenlose App „Sweatcoin“. Das kommt bei iOS-Nutzern in dieser Woche gut an. dpa

Mit der Fitnessapp tauschen Läufer ihre Schritte in eine virtuelle Währung um. Wer auf diese Weise genügend Sweatcoins gesammelt hat, kann damit Produkte oder Aktivitäten der App-Partner erwerben. Möglich ist es auch, mit Freunden in den Wettstreit zu treten. Und das lohnt sich, denn auf den Gewinner wartet ein besonderer Preis.

Doch nicht nur die Gesundheit, sondern auch das Aussehen ist vielen iPhone-Besitzern wichtig. Daher gelangen „Facetune“ und „LightX“ wieder in die Charts. Die Foto-Apps sollen helfen, das perfekte Porträt oder Selfie zu erstellen. Bei „LightX“ stehen dafür zahlreiche Bearbeitungseffekte bereit. Dazu zählen Optionen für Farbmischung, Kontrast, Belichtung und Farbe. Mit „Facetune“ lassen sich zum Beispiel Gesichtskonturen und Make-up verändern.

Im Trend liegen außerdem Städtetrips. „Google Maps - Transit&Essen“ bringt Lifestyle-Bewusste auf die richtige Fährte. Nutzer finden mit der App schnell die interessanten Viertel, Restaurants, Bars und Event Locations. Sie können Insidern folgen und ihre Lieblingsorte mit Freunden teilen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

6 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99

7 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

9 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49

10 Afterlight 2 Afterlight Collective, Inc 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 VVS Hunter Matthias Lutz kostenlos

2 Sweatcoin - Sweat for Coin Sweatco Ltd kostenlos

3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos

6 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

7 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos

8 TikTok musical.ly Inc. kostenlos

9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

10 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

4 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

6 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49

7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

8 Papers, Please 3909 8,99

9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

6 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

7 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos

8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

9 YouTube Music Google, Inc. kostenlos

10 WzPad for WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos