App-Charts: Verkehrs-App und amtliche Warnmeldungen

Unfälle, Staumeldungen und Baustellen: Mit der praktischen Verkehrs-App „Blitzer.de PRO“ (0,49 Euro) erhalten Autofahrer aktuelle Verkehrsmeldungen aus der Umgebung direkt auf ihr iPhone. Der kleine Helfer ist die meistgekaufte iPhone-App der Woche. dpa

Sicherheit ist nicht nur im Straßenverkehr ein großes Thema. Das Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe stellt Bürgern die Warnmeldungen des Bevölkerungsschutzes kostenlos zur Verfügung. Nutzer der Warn-App „NINA“ werden bei Großbränden oder Ausbreitung von Gefahrstoffen benachrichtigt. Die Service-App, die auf Rang vier der Charts weilt, gibt außerdem Wetterwarnungen und Hochwasserinformationen an das iPhone weiter.

Auch die normalen Wetteraussichten gibt es im App Store zu kaufen. Der Anbieter von „WeatherPro“ (0,99 Euro) wirbt damit, qualitativ hochwertige Vorhersagen für weltweit über zwei Millionen Orte zu bieten.

In den iPad Apps-Charts ist in dieser Woche wenig Bewegung. Auf Platz eins der meistgekauften iPad-Apps behauptet sich erneut die Notizen-App „GoodNotes 4“ (8,99 Euro). Bei den kostenlosen iPad Apps landet „Amazon Prime Video“ ganz oben.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

6 My Child Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

8 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

9 Afterlight 2 Afterlight Collective, Inc 3,49

10 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49

Meistgeladen



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos

2 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

4 NINA Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz kostenlos

5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

6 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos

7 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Gaga Games kostenlos

8 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

9 Sweatcoin - Sweat for Coin Sweatco Ltd kostenlos

10 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft





Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

5 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

7 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

8 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49

9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Meistgeladen





Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

4 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos

5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Malbuch – Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos

7 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos

8 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

9 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos

10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos