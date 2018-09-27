App-Charts: Von Gipfelstürmern und Sportfans

Mit der Streaming-App „DAZN“ kann man zahlreiche Sportevents live oder auf Abruf auf dem Handy, Tablet, Smart-TV, Computer oder der Spielekonsole schauen. Von Tennis über Kampfsport bis Fußball. dpa

Egal ob UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga Highlights oder US-Ligen. Die App ermöglicht Videostreaming in HD und die zeitgleiche Nutzung auf zwei Endgeräten. „DAZN“ (1. Monat gratis) belegt Platz eins der meistgeladenen Apps für das iPad und Platz fünf für das iPhone.

Neu auf Platz neun der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps landet „PeakFinder AR“ (5,49). Die App für Bergliebhaber und Wanderfreunde zeigt von jedem beliebigen Ort ein 360° Panorama mit den Namen aller Berge. Die Anwendung erkennt mehr als 350.000 Berge weltweit. Dabei funktioniert sie auch komplett offline.

Besonders wichtig im unberechenbaren Herbstwetter der letzten Tage sind Wettervorhersagen. „WeatherPro for iPad“ (0,99 Euro) liefert umfangreiche Wetterdaten von erfahrenen Meteorologen - aber auch Zusatz-Informationen wie Sonnenscheindauer und UV-Index. „WeatherPro for iPad“ belegt Platz sieben der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

6 PlantSnap Plant Identification PlantSnap, Inc. 4,49

7 Hatchi Portable Pixels 1,09

8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

9 PeakFinder AR Fabio Soldati 5,49

10 Afterlight 2 Afterlight Collective, Inc 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos

3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 DAZN DAZN kostenlos

6 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos

7 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

8 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

9 Vivy Uvita GmbH kostenlos

10 YouTube Music Google, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

8 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro ZR Apps 3,49

9 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

10 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 DAZN DAZN kostenlos

2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos

7 Sky Go Sky kostenlos

8 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

9 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos

10 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos