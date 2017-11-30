App-Charts: Von virtuellem Camping und kreativen Köpfen

Bei den kalten Temperaturen dieser Tage träumt sich so mancher zurück in den warmen Sommer - und davon, das Leben mit Freunden in der freien Natur zu genießen. Kein Wunder also, dass eine Camping an der Spitze der Charts steht. dpa

Bei „Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp“ geht es darum, als Manager einen Campingplatz mit Zelten, Möbeln und Objekten zu gestalten und die Wünsche der Gäste zu erfüllen. Man kann außerdem das eigene Wohnmobil dekorieren, Freundschaften schließen, Insekten fangen oder Obst ernten. Der bunte Campingspaß landet auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen Apps für iPhone und iPad.

Wie der Name bereits verrät, kann man mit „Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) ebenfalls kreativ tätig werden. Die professionelle Zeichen- und Gestaltungs-App bietet kreativen Köpfen mit zahlreichen Tools und Effekten die Möglichkeit, jederzeit und überall Zeichnungen und Gemälde zu erschaffen. „Procreate“ belegt den sechsten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Alto's Adventure Snowman 0,49

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

8 kirakira+ Kentaro Yama 1,09

9 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 2,29

10 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos

2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

6 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

7 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

8 Fire Up! Voodoo kostenlos

9 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

10 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 App für WhatsApp - Version für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49

4 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 2,29

5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 5,49

6 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

7 Alto's Adventure Snowman 0,49

8 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 2,29

9 Bloons TD 5 HD Ninja Kiwi 3,49

10 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos

2 Messenger für WhatsApp - App für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

6 Amazon Prime Video Amazon Instant Video Limited kostenlos

7 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

9 Rules of Survival NetEase Games kostenlos

10 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos