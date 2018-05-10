App-Charts: Wetter, Wikinger, Wusel-Helden

Sei es der langnasige „Doodle“ oder ein Wikinger-Held wider Willen: Die App-Charts haben in dieser Woche alles, was Fans von Jump'n'Run-Spielen begehren. Und ob das gute Wetter bis zur geplanten Grillparty durchhält, verrät eine Wetter-App. dpa

Jede Menge Regen, Schnee, Sonne oder auch mal Sturm gibt es in der App „WeatherPro“ (2,99 Euro) von MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH. Neben einer 7-Tages-Prognose bietet „WeatherPro“ dem Nutzer ein hohes Maß an Konnektivität: Die App lässt sich mit der Apple Watch, der iCloud oder einer Netatmo-Wetterstation daheim verbinden.

Manchmal kommen sie wieder: Ein echter Klassiker des Mobile-Gamings hat in dieser Woche klammheimlich den Sprung zurück in die iOS-Charts geschafft: Das gute alte „Doodle Jump“ (49 Cent) von Lima Sky lässt immer noch die Herzen zahlloser Fans höher hüpfen. Und nun Schluss mit den Wortspielen.

Ottmar... Verzeihung: „Oddmar“ (5,47 Euro) ist nicht gerade als der größte Krieger seines Dorfes bekannt. Der kleine dicke Wikinger futtert lieber alles in sich hinein, was nicht bei Drei auf den Bäumen ist. Die meisten seiner Mitmenschen lachen nur über ihn. Doch eines Tages erscheint dem Schrumpf-Germanen im Traum eine Fee - mit einer deutlichen Botschaft: Wenn er sich einen Platz in Walhalla verdienen will, sollte er schnellstens ein paar Heldentaten nachlegen. In diesem kunterbunten Jump&Run-Spiel müssen wir Spieler ihm dabei helfen, ein Held zu werden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 2,99

5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

6 Nuclear inc 2 Dmitry Lomakin 1,09

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

8 SKRWT Mathaeus Jagielski 2,29

9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

10 CamToPlan PRO Tasmanic Editions 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos

2 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Jam City, Inc. kostenlos

3 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

6 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

8 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

9 Rise Up Serkan Ozyilmaz kostenlos

10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

4 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99

5 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro ZR Apps 3,49

6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 3,99

7 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

8 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49

9 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos

2 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Jam City, Inc. kostenlos

3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

5 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

6 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

7 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

9 ProSieben - Live TV, Mediathek ProSiebenSat.1 Digital GmbH kostenlos

10 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad ZR Apps kostenlos