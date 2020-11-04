4. November 2020 um 15:52 Uhr
Drop-Shopping
:
Bei limitierter Online-Ware ist Schnellsein alles
Um dem Kaufrausch zu entgehen, hilft es, sich zwischendurch immer wieder zu fragen: Brauche ich das wirklich?. Foto: Florian Schuh/dpa-tmn
Hannover Wer haben will, was nicht jeder hat, kauft limitierte Ware. Ob Klamotten, CDs oder Sportschuhe – künstlich Verknapptes ist oft nach kurzer Zeit weg. So kommt man an die begehrten Objekte.
Von der Sneaker-Sonderedition bis hin zur Schallplatten-Pressung in Kleinstauflage: Wird ein limitierter Artikel über das Internet verkauft, nennt man das einen Drop.
Der Zeitpunkt wird meist über soziale Medien mitgeteilt – sich diesen zu merken, ist also schon einmal Voraussetzung, wenn man ein Kaufinteresse hat. Danach kommt es vor allem auf Schnelligkeit an, berichtet die Fachzeitschrift „c't“.
Wichtig zu wissen: Liegt ein Artikel im Warenkorb, ist das keine Garantie, ihn auch zu bekommen. Schließt ein anderer Kunde den Bezahlvorgang schneller ab, ist die Ware verkauft und weg. Ein Pluspunkt beim Einkauf ist daher das möglichst schnelle Bezahlen.
Wer sich in Online-Shops einen Account anlegt, hat bereits vorausgefüllte Adressfelder&Co. Alternativ kann man die Webbrowser-Funktion zum automatischen Ausfüllen von Formularen nutzen. Am schnellsten zahlt man online den Experten zufolge mit Apple Pay und Google Pay. Diese Bezahldienste verknüpft man mit einer Kreditkarte und kann mit wenigen Klicks kaufen.
In einigen Shops funktioniert das Bezahlen dagegen nur mit Paypal. Hier beschleunigt die „One Touch“-Option des Dienstes den Bezahlvorgang. Die Aktivierung sorgt dafür, dass der Käufer auf einem Gerät dauerhaft bei Paypal angemeldet ist. Der Webbrowser überspringt dann den Log-in-Vorgang.
Letztlich ist bei solchen Turbokäufen aber auch immer Glück gefragt. Die Experten raten daher, sich nicht zu sehr zu ärgern, wenn es mal wieder nicht geklappt hat. Ohnehin solle man überteuerte Waren links liegen lassen, und sich generell nicht von der Faszination des Raren völlig vereinnahmen lassen, sondern vorher überlegen: Will ich das auch wirklich haben?
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201104-99-210510/2