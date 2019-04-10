Für „Rush Rally 3“ ist es eine bewegende Woche. Während das Spiel sich in den Charts der meistgekauften iPhone-Games um zwei Plätze verbessert, rutscht es in den Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games einen Rang nach unten. dpa

Die dritte Version der Rallye-Simulation für Mobilgeräte enthält ein optimiertes Steuerungssystem, das eigens für Touch- und Neigungsbefehle entwickelt wurde. Dadurch entsteht ein authentisches Rennsportgefühl, wobei die Spieler mit ihren Autos über Schnee, Schotter, Asphalt oder Sand fahren können.

Seinen Platz behaupten konnte hingegen „Wort Stapel“. Die App ist große Unterhaltung für alle, die Wortsuchrätsel lieben. Während die Nutzer ihr Gehirn trainieren, können sie sich gleichzeitig an wunderschönen Landschaften erfreuen, die sich im Hintergrund befinden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

4 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

5 Rush Rally 3 Brownmonster Limited 4,99

6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

7 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49

8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

10 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

2 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos

3 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos

4 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

5 AMAZE!!! Crazy Labs kostenlos

6 Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos

7 Pick Me Up™ tastypill kostenlos

8 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

9 Twist Hit! SayGames LLC kostenlos

10 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Door Kickers KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL 5,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Rush Rally 3 Brownmonster Limited 4,99

5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

6 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99

7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

10 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

2 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

3 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos

4 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos

5 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos

6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

7 Party.io DigiArt kostenlos

8 Wort Stapel Talefun kostenlos

9 Mahjong Journey G5 Entertainment AB kostenlos

10 Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos