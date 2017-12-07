Die App-Charts 2017: Kommunizieren, Notieren, Informieren

Tausende Male sind die Topseller-Apps des Jahres 2017 heruntergeladen worden. Die Spitzenreiter unter den iPhone- und iPad-Programmen sind Dauerbrenner. Die erfolgreichsten iOS-Apps im Überblick: dpa

- WhatsApp: Der Messenger ist ein zweifacher Sieger. WhatsApp räumt sowohl bei den meistgeladenen iPhone- als auch bei den meistgeladenen iPad-Apps ab. Nutzer können damit kostenlos (Sprach-)Nachrichten, Fotos und Videos verschicken, telefonieren und ihren Standort teilen.

- Blitzer.de PRO: Die Verkehrs-App ist der iPhone-Topseller des Jahres 2017. Mit ihr wollen Autofahrer teure Bußgeldbescheide umgehen. Denn Blitzer.de PRO warnt sie vor festen und mobilen Gefahrenstellen. Nutzer erhalten zudem aktuelle Stauwarnungen sowie Hinweise auf Baustellen und Unfälle.

- GoodNotes 4: Es ist das Notizbuch fürs Smartphone - GoodNotes 4 überzeugt mit seinen Funktionen, seiner Handschrifterkennung und der pdf-Datei-Nutzung. Dafür geben User auch 8,99 Euro aus. Die Qualität der App hat viele iPad-Nutzer überzeugt, und so ist GoodNotes 4 die meistgekaufte iPad-App des Jahres 2017.

Übrigens, die Favoriten 2017 der deutschen App-Store-Redaktion sind Enlight Videoleap fürs iPhone, eine Gratis-App für die mobile Videobearbeitung, und Affinity Photo (21,99 Euro) fürs iPad, ein Programm für eine professionelle Fotobearbeitung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Enlight Lightricks Ltd. 3,49

4 7-Minuten-Trainingseinheit Fitness Guide Inc 3,49

5 LightX Andor Communications Private Limited 2,29

6 WetterOnline Pro WetterOnline - Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH 2,99

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

9 Sparkasse+ Alle Finanzen mobil im Griff Star Finanz GmbH 0,99

10 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 2,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

4 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

5 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

6 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

7 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

8 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

9 Bitmoji Bitstrips kostenlos

10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

3 Duet Display Duet, Inc 16,99

4 App für WhatsApp - Version für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49

5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

7 WetterOnline Pro WetterOnline - Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH 2,99

8 ChatMate for WhatsApp Bastian Roessler 3,49

9 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 3,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Messenger für WhatsApp Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 Amazon Prime Video Amazon Instant Video Limited kostenlos

5 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

6 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos

7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

10 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos