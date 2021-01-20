20. Januar 2021 um 15:29 Uhr
„Tetris“ und „Match 3D“
:
Diese Spieleklassiker erobern die iOS-Game-Charts
Bei „Match 3D“ gilt es, die richtige Kombination an 3D-Objekten zu finden. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Berlin Diese Woche besinnen sich die iOS-Spielefans auf die Ursprünge des Computerspiels. Knobeln und Malen nach Zahlen gehen anscheinend immer.
Die iOS-Gamer-Gemeinde mag es in dieser Woche eher klassisch: Denn in der Hit-Liste vertreten ist nicht nur wieder das Verbindespiel „Match 3D“, sondern auch der absolute All-Time-Favorit „Tetris“.
Stundenlang die richtigen Kombinationen finden und den Highscore in ungeahnte Höhen steigern: Mit „Match 3D“ funktioniert das prächtig und noch dazu mit liebevoll gestalteten 3D-Objekten. Diese müssen erst zusammengeführt und dann zerstört werden. Bei Leveln mit Zeitvorgabe ist Beeilung angesagt.
„Tetris“ ist das wohl weltweit beliebteste Knobelspiel. Die farbigen Tetriminios passend aufeinander stapeln, um Level für Level zu überstehen. In der offiziellen Mobilversion können Nutzer gegen Familie, Freunde und Online-Gegner spielen.
Erwähnenswert ist auch der Neueinsteiger „Happy Color Malen nach Zahlen“. Das klassische Malen-nach-Zahlen-Spiel besticht in erster Linie durch seine schöne Gestaltung. Es gibt 6000 Bilder zum Ausmalen und viele verschiedene Kategorien.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 10 Incredibox So Far So Good 4,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 2 Gear Race 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 3 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 5 Match 3D Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirke kostenlos 6 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos 7 Hit Master 3D: Knife Assassin AI Games FZ kostenlos 8 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Tetris® N3TWORK Inc. kostenlos 10 Fat Pusher Voodoo kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 3 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 5 Wort Schau OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED kostenlos 6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 7 Tetris® N3TWORK Inc. kostenlos 8 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 9 DIY-Telefonbehälter Crazy Labs kostenlos 10 Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210120-99-101506/5