28. Januar 2021 um 04:36 Uhr
Arbeiten im Homeoffice
:
Ergonomischer Helfer: Ein Thron für das Notebook
Unergonmisch: Stundenlanges Arbeiten am Notebook kann anstrengend werden. Eine Erhöhung für das Gerät kann die Körperhaltung verbessern. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-tmn
Berlin Im Homeoffice mangelt es vor allem an Bewegung. Arbeitswege, Mittagspause und der Gang zum Meeting fallen weg - zum Leidwesen unseres Rückens. Der Heimarbeitsplatz lässt sich mit ein paar Tricks optimieren:
Bei der Büroarbeit ist Ergonomie alles. Dass diese im Homeoffice meist leidet, ist gemeinhin bekannt, gerade wenn die Arbeitsumgebung improvisiert ist. Insbesondere das Arbeiten am Notebook ist für ganze Arbeitstage oder -wochen ein ergonomisches No-Go.
Wer nicht auf einen angeschlossenen Monitor ausweichen kann oder möchte, hat dennoch Möglichkeiten, um unter anderem Hals, Nacken und Rücken zu entlasten - etwa Tastatur und Maus anschließen, dann das Notebook auf einem Stapel Bücher aufbocken, so dass der obere Displayrand ungefähr auf Augenhöhe ist.
Etwas ansehnlicher und teils noch ergonomischer funktioniert das Ganze mit speziellen Notebookständern, die ab rund 15 Euro zu haben sind. Es gibt Modelle, die eine Position vorschreiben, andere lassen sich in Neigung, andere in Neigung und Höhe verstellen.
Wer auch mal stehend am Schreibtisch arbeiten möchte, findet im breiten Angebot sogar regelrechte Hubplattformen mit Scherengelenken, die das Notebook stufenlos hochfahren können. Diese werden aber eher unter einer Bezeichnung wie höhenverstellbarer Schreibtischaufsatz verkauft. Hierfür sind mindestens rund 100 Euro einzuplanen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210127-99-194050/3