14. August 2020 um 11:43 Uhr
Epischer Streit
:
„Fortnite“ auf Android ohne Play Store installieren
„Fortnite“ findet sich derzeit nicht mehr in den mobilen App-Stores von Apple und Google. Aber zumindest mit Androiden kommt man auch anders an das Game. Foto: Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn
Berlin Google und Apple haben „Fortnite“ aus ihren App-Stores geworfen, weil Entwickler Epic eine günstigere Bezahlmöglichkeit für Spielinhalte integriert hat. Doch wie kommt das Game nun aufs Smartphone?
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Wenn zwei sich streiten, freut sich in diesem Fall noch nicht einmal der Dritte: „Fortnite“-Einsteiger können die Game-App derzeit nicht aus den offiziellen mobilen App-Stores auf ihre Smartphones laden, weil Google und Apple diese über Nacht entfernt haben.
Hintergrund sind die App-Store-Regeln der Internetkonzerne, nach denen diese 30 Prozent vom Preis für App- und In-App-Käufe einbehalten. Schon seit einiger Zeit gibt es Kritik an der Höhe der Abgabe. Nun legt es Epic auf ein Kräftemessen an.
Nur Neueinsteiger sind betroffen
Nicht betroffen von diesem epischen Streit sind Gamer, die „Fortnite“ bereits auf iOS- und Android-Mobilgeräten installiert haben. Sie können ganz normal weiterspielen.
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="4059a016kanwelp4" act="initially-hidden" ></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_mobilebanner"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/volksfreund.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300, 250],[300, 150], [300, 100], [300, 50], [320, 150], [320, 100], [320, 50],[320, 250], [300, 600]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "mobilebanner";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="4059a016kanwelp4" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/volksfreund.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
Und eine gute Nachricht für Android-Nutzer, die gerade jetzt mit „Fortnite“ starten wollen: Anders als Apple lässt Google auf Android-Geräten den sogenannten Sideload, also das Installieren von Apps aus anderen Quellen als dem offiziellen App-Store zu.
Freie Installation auf Androiden
Epic bietet sogar einen sicheren Download direkt von den eigenen Servern an. Dazu geht man mit einem Smartphone-Browser auf die Seite fortnite.com/android oder scannt einen
QR-Code auf der Epic-Homepage. Dem jeweiligen Browser muss man dann die Berechtigung zur Installation erteilen und gegebenenfalls auch eine kritische Nachfrage von Googles Virenscanner Play Protect abnicken.
<div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
„Fortnite“-Einsteiger mit iPhone schauen dagegen vorerst in die Röhre. Hier führt keine Weg an Apples App Store vorbei. Da hilft nur abwarten und erst mal auf einer
anderen Plattform spielen, also auf PC, Mac, Xbox, Playstation oder Nintendo Switch.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200814-99-166078/2