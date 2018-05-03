Game-Charts: Auf nach Hogwarts und auf rasante Rennstrecken

Rollenspiel mit Zauberern und Hexen oder lieber waghalsige Rennspielduelle? Die Top Ten der Spiel-Charts bieten für jeden Geschmack etwas. dpa

Gerade erst verfügbar, schon befindet sich „Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery“ von Jam City Inc. auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Spiele. Wer es wagt, taucht ein ins Harry-Potter-Universum mit bekannten Orten und Charakteren. Die Spieler schlüpfen in die Rolle eines Hogwarts-Schülers und durchleben eine turbulente siebenjährige Schulzeit.

In Ton und Grafik hat das Harry-Potter-Spiel viel zu bieten. Einige Charaktere werden gar von den Original-Schaupielern und Synchronsprechern gesprochen. Das Spiel kann komplett kostenlos durchgespielt werden, doch muss man dafür große Geduld mitbringen. Von Spielbeginn an sind In-App-Käufe vorgesehen. Dies hat bereits zu harscher Kritik aus der Spieler-Community geführt.

Rasanter und auf physikalischen Gesetzen beruhend geht es hingegen im PVP-Rennspiel „MMX Hill Dash 2“ zu. Mit dicken Trucks werden die wildesten Strecken befahren. Spieler können in Duellen gegen ihre Freunde antreten, ihr fahrerisches Können und ihre Risikofreude unter Beweis stellen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

4 Nuclear inc 2 Dmitry Lomakin 1,09

5 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09

6 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49

7 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49

8 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49

9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

10 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Jam City, Inc. kostenlos

2 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos

3 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

4 ApoRed - Das Spiel Hakan Zirek kostenlos

5 Rise Up Serkan Ozyilmaz kostenlos

6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

7 MMX Hill Dash 2 Hutch Games Ltd kostenlos

8 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos

9 Impossible Bottle Flip tastypill kostenlos

10 Flip the Gun - Simulator Game Playgendary kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49

3 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99

6 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49

7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

8 Bloons TD 5 HD Ninja Kiwi 3,49

9 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 3,49

10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29

Meistgeladene iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Jam City, Inc. kostenlos

2 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos

3 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

4 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

5 MMX Hill Dash 2 Hutch Games Ltd kostenlos

6 ApoRed - Das Spiel Hakan Zirek kostenlos

7 Miraculous Ladybug&Cat Noir Crazy Labs kostenlos

8 Impossible Bottle Flip tastypill kostenlos

9 Rise Up Serkan Ozyilmaz kostenlos

10 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos