Game-Charts: Magische Zaubertränke und Profifußball

In die Rolle eines Zaubereischülers schlüpfen und sich auf Abenteuer in Hogwarts einlassen oder als Manager durch die richtige Taktik Fußball-Clubs zum Erfolg führen: Diese Woche punkten Rollen- und Simulationsspiele. dpa

„Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery“ ist eine magische Reise durch die Welt der Zauberei. In diesem Rollenspiel können Gamer ihr ganz persönliches Abenteuer erleben, indem sie ihre Hogwarts-Geschichte wählen, Zaubersprüche lernen und ihre Fertigkeiten schulen. Dabei helfen Bündnisse mit neuen Freunden und das Wissen von Professoren, um sich mit Rivalen zu duellieren und uralte Geheimnisse aufzudecken. Das mystische Adventure für alle Fans von Harry, Dumbledore, Snape und Co. landet auf Platz zehn der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.

In die Top-Drei der meistgekauften Apps für das iPhone und das iPad schafft es in dieser Woche „Football Manager 2019“. Es ist ein Taktik-Simulationsspiel für Profi-Fußballtrainer und alle, die es noch werden wollen.

Bei dem sportlichen Management-Erlebnis geht es darum, gewählte Fußball-Clubs mit der richtigen Taktik, den besten Spielern und dem passenden Training nach ganz oben zu führen. Dabei bestimmen auch Trainerentscheidungen während der Mannschaftsspiele die Ergebnisse. Die App gibt es in zwei Versionen: als „Touch“-Version für das iPad und als „Mobile“-Version für das iPhone.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

2 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49

5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

9 Reigns: Game of Thrones Devolver Digital 4,49

10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Fire Balls 3D Voodoo kostenlos

2 Golf Battle Miniclip.com kostenlos

3 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

5 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos

6 Find Differences: Detective Fastone Games kostenlos

7 Slices Good Job Games kostenlos

8 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Gaga Games kostenlos

9 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

10 Candy Crush Friends Saga King kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

3 Football Manager 2019 Touch SEGA 21,99

4 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

5 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49

6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

7 Day of the Tentacle Remastered Double Fine Productions, Inc. 5,49

8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

9 Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty Oddworld Inhabitants Inc 5,49

10 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

2 Golf Battle Miniclip.com kostenlos

3 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

4 Candy Crush Friends Saga King kostenlos

5 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos

6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

7 Spill It! tastypill kostenlos

8 Woody Puzzle Free Block Puzzle Games Inc kostenlos

9 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos

10 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Jam City, Inc. kostenlos