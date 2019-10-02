Spiele für iOS : Game-Charts: Mario-Kart-Rennen auf neuen Strecken
Berlin In den Game-Charts gibt es unter den kostenlosen iOS-Spielen einen neuen Liebling: „Mario Kart Tour“ begeistert derzeit sowohl iPhone- als auch iPad-Nutzer und erobert in dieser Woche die Spitzenposition der jeweiligen Top Ten.
Die Spieler erwartet viel Spaß auf vier Rädern. Mit Mario und Co. begeben sie sich nicht nur auf klassische Kart-Strecken, sondern auch auf solche, die von echten Städten inspiriert sind. Heiße Rennen sind hier garantiert.
Dicht hinter „Mario Kart Tour“ hat sich „Sand Balls“ eingereiht. Das Spiel belegt in den Charts der kostenlosen iPhone- und iPad-Games den zweiten und dritten Platz. Die iOS-Nutzer müssen dabei viele Bälle sammeln und mit dem Finger Wege für sie bauen, um an das Ziel zu gelangen. Hin und wieder tauchen Hindernisse auf, die es zu überwinden gilt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
10 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
3 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos
4 i Peel Good Lion Studios kostenlos
5 Color Saw 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
6 Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle Coda Platform Limited kostenlos
7 My Story : Interaktive Serie nanobitsoftware.com kostenlos
8 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion Electronic Arts kostenlos
9 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Alien: Blackout D3PA 0,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
8 Thimbleweed Park Terrible Toybox, Inc. 5,49
9 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 5,49
10 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos
3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 i Peel Good Lion Studios kostenlos
6 Township Playrix kostenlos
7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
8 Color Saw 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos
10 Merge Magic! Gram Games kostenlos