Spiele für iOS : Game-Charts: Mario-Kart-Rennen auf neuen Strecken

„Mario Kart Tour“ erfreut die iOS-Nutzer mit neuen Strecken, die von echten Städten inspiriert sind. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom.

Berlin In den Game-Charts gibt es unter den kostenlosen iOS-Spielen einen neuen Liebling: „Mario Kart Tour“ begeistert derzeit sowohl iPhone- als auch iPad-Nutzer und erobert in dieser Woche die Spitzenposition der jeweiligen Top Ten.

<div id="mobilebanner_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("halfpagead_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken Von dpa

Die Spieler erwartet viel Spaß auf vier Rädern. Mit Mario und Co. begeben sie sich nicht nur auf klassische Kart-Strecken, sondern auch auf solche, die von echten Städten inspiriert sind. Heiße Rennen sind hier garantiert.

Dicht hinter „Mario Kart Tour“ hat sich „Sand Balls“ eingereiht. Das Spiel belegt in den Charts der kostenlosen iPhone- und iPad-Games den zweiten und dritten Platz. Die iOS-Nutzer müssen dabei viele Bälle sammeln und mit dem Finger Wege für sie bauen, um an das Ziel zu gelangen. Hin und wieder tauchen Hindernisse auf, die es zu überwinden gilt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

10 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49

<div id="mobilebanner_lazy_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_lazy_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos

2 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos

3 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos

4 i Peel Good Lion Studios kostenlos

5 Color Saw 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

6 Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle Coda Platform Limited kostenlos

7 My Story : Interaktive Serie nanobitsoftware.com kostenlos

8 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion Electronic Arts kostenlos

9 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Alien: Blackout D3PA 0,99

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

8 Thimbleweed Park Terrible Toybox, Inc. 5,49

9 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 5,49

10 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games