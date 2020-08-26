26. August 2020 um 15:40 Uhr
Für iPhone und iPad
:
Game-Charts: Puzzeln, Stämme werfen und ein Traumbauernhof
Der dieswöchige Platz 1. Hier muss man Dinge anspitzen, dann verschießen und für die Kirmes aussuchen. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Berlin Das Landleben kennenlernen oder an abstrakten Figuren knobeln - die iOS-Gamer zeigen auch in dieser Woche ganz unterschiedliche Vorlieben. Absoluter Favorit ist ein lustiges Wurfspiel.
In dieser Woche bei iOS-Gamern besonders gefragt ist das Spiel „Stammwerfer“, das somit auf Platz eins landet. Hier muss man diverse Dinge anspitzen und sie dann gekonnt verschießen.
Wer das Zeil trifft, darf sich hinterher Dekorationsgegenstände aussuchen. Die App gibt es kostenlos, allerdings mit zu viel Werbung. Aber so mancher lässt sich dadurch den Spielspaß offenbar nicht verderben.
Weiter hoch im Kurs steht außerdem das Spiel „Hocus“ von Yunus Ayyildiz. In über 50 Leveln besteht das Ziel des Spielers darin, ein rotes Quadrat in einen dafür farblich markierten Zielbereich zu manövrieren. Zum Preis von 99 Cent kann man sich von perspektivischen Illusionen täuschen lassen und das Prinzip des Puzzelns neu entdecken.
Außerdem beliebt bei iOS-Nutzern: das Strategiespiel „Stardew Valley“. „Baue die Farm deiner Träume“, werben die Macher von Chucklefish Limited, und das trifft es auch einigermaßen. Im Prinzip zieht man raus aufs Land und kultiviert nach Herzenslust Felder, Wiesen und Wälder. Hierbei geht es jedoch nicht nur um landwirtschaftliche Kniffe und eine ertragreiche Ernte, sondern auch um eine harmonische Gemeinschaft im Dorf. Das Landleben zum Ausprobieren gibt es für 8,99 Euro.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 The Bonfire 2 Uncharted Shores Xigma Games 5,49 9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 10 hocus. gamebra.in 0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Stammwerfer Playgendary Limited kostenlos 2 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos 3 Brain Wash! SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Build Roads Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Idle Courier Tycoon DianDian Interactive Holding kostenlos 6 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 7 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 8 Ich kann malen Crazy Labs kostenlos 9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 10 Beat Sword - Rhythm Game Eyugame Network Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 5 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 7,99 6 The Bonfire 2 Uncharted Shores Xigma Games 5,49 7 Neverwinter Nights Overhaul Games 10,99 8 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99 9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Idle Courier Tycoon DianDian Interactive Holding kostenlos 2 Brain Wash! SayGames LLC kostenlos 3 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 4 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos 5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 6 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 7 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 9 Tie Dye Crazy Labs kostenlos 10 Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele Learnings.AI kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200826-99-311946/4