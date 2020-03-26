Beliebte Spiele für iOS : Game-Charts: Traditionelle Zocker- und Kartenspiele

Das „Spiel des Lebens“ schafft es als App in die iOS-Game-Charts. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom.

Berlin Bei der aktuellen Ausgangsbeschränkung sind Videospiele daheim besonders beliebt. Gerade die traditionellen Karten-; Zocker- und Abenteuerspiele sorgen für beste Unterhaltung.

Von dpa

Da überall Ausgangsbeschränkungen wegen der Corona-Krise herrschen, boomt die virtuelle Lebenswelt. Videospiele lenken prima ab und sorgen bei allen für viel Spaß. Das traditionelle Kartenspiel „UNO!™“ liegt dabei hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer. Das familienfreundliche Wettkampf-Kartenspiel verfügt über komplett neue Regeln, Turniere, Abenteuer und vieles mehr.

Ebenfalls besonders beliebt ist die App Version des Brettspiels „Spiel des Lebens“, welche einen lang erwarteten Mehrspieler-Modus bietet und Spielfiguren in einer spektakulären 3D-Neubearbeitung zum Leben erwachen lässt.

Der Klassiker Monopoly macht aus Kindern und Erwachsenen nach wie vor begeisterte Zocker. Kapitalismus pus, aber eben nur im Spiel. Auf zum hemmungslosen Geldberge sammeln.

Meistgekauft - iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

4 Slaps And Beans Trinity Team 4,49

5 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99

6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99

10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

Meistgeladene - iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis/Euro

1 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos

2 Park Master KAYAC Inc. kostenlos

3 Perfekte Sahne Playgendary Limited kostenlos

4 TFT: Teamfight Tactics Riot Games kostenlos

5 Ultimate Disc SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos

6 Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn Easybrain kostenlos

7 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos

8 Quizduell MAG Interactive kostenlos

9 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos

10 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos

Meistgekauft - iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis/Euro

1 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

5 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99

6 Slaps And Beans Trinity Team 4,49

7 Das Spiel des Lebens Marmalade Game Studio 3,49

8 Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH 0,99

9 Ticket to Ride Asmodee Digital 4,49

10 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games