iPhone und iPad : Game-Charts: Verkehrschaos und Karten ordnen

Bei dem virtuellen Kartenspiel „GWENT: The Witcher Card Game“ ist eine gute Strategie gefragt. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom.

Berlin „Minecraft“ und „Plague in“ bleiben die unangefochtenen Spitzenreiter der Game-Charts. In dieser Woche gibt es aber auch zwei Neueinsteiger:

<div id="mobilebanner_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("halfpagead_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken Von dpa

Wer also etwas Abwechslung sucht, kann mit „Traffix: Stadtrausch“ in die Rolle eines Autobahnmanagers schlüpfen. Das Spiel, bei dem es gilt, Ordnung ins Verkehrschaos zu bringen, schafft es auf den sechsten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone Games.

Scharfsinn und Spontanität sind bei dem sorgfältig gestalteten Kartenspiel „GWENT: The Witcher Card Game“ gefragt. Es geht darum, die Gegner zu täuschen und mit cleveren Tricks das Blatt zu seinen Gunsten zu wenden. Das kostenlose Spiel gehört zu den Top iPad Games der Woche.

Top iPhone Games

Meistgekauft



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

6 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99

7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

9 Slaps And Beans Trinity Team 4,49

10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

<div id="mobilebanner_lazy_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_lazy_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

Meistgeladen



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos

2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos

3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos

4 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos

5 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos

6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos

7 Barber Shop! MADBOX kostenlos

8 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos

9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

10 Farmers.io Voodoo kostenlos

Top iPad Games

Meistgekauft



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

4 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

5 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

6 The Room Three Fireproof Games 4,49

7 XCOM®: Enemy Within 2K 5,49

8 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49

9 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29

10 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49

Meistgeladen