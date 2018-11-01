Game-Charts: Von echten Cowboys und glücklichen Hühnern

Eine virtuelle Farm aufbauen und pflegen oder wilde Westernabenteuer bestehen: Beides liegt bei den Gamern in dieser Woche weit vorne, wie die aktuellen Spiele-Charts zeigen. dpa

Neu eingestiegen und sofort ganz oben in den Game-Charts ist „Stardew Valley“ (8,99 Euro): eine kreative Farm-Simulation, in der sich der Spieler einen Bauernhof aufbauen kann. Mit dem richtigen Ressourcen-Einsatz kann er seinen eigenen Hof kreieren und ein neues Leben auf dem Land kultivieren. Dazu gehört neben dem Anbau saisonaler Produkte und der Zucht glücklicher Tiere die Gründung einer Familie und die Teilnahme an Festen und Unternehmungen.

Das Action-Adventure „Red Dead Redemption 2“ hat es zwar selbst nicht in die Top Ten geschafft, dafür aber die kostenlose Begleitapp „RDR2: Companion“. In dem Spiel dreht sich alles um den Wilden Westen Amerikas im Jahr 1899: um Cowboys, Raubüberfälle, Pferde, Kutschen und faszinierende Landschaften.

Die Begleitapp „RDR2: Companion“ bietet Gamern wichtige Informationen über Orte und Personen, denen man im Spiel begegnet. Auch ein Katalog für Waffen und Verpflegung steht zur Verfügung. Außerdem gibt es die Option, das offizielle Spielehandbuch runterzuladen oder das Lösungsbuch zu erwerben. „RDR2: Companion“ schafft es bei den meistgeladenen iPad-Games auf den achten Rang.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49

5 Reigns: Game of Thrones Devolver Digital 4,49

6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

7 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49

8 Day of the Tentacle Remastered Double Fine Productions, Inc. 1,09

9 Hidden Folks Adriaan de Jongh 4,49

10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

2 Flip Trickster Lion Studios kostenlos

3 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos

4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

5 Candy Crush Friends Saga King kostenlos

6 Golf Battle Miniclip.com kostenlos

7 Hello Cats! Fastone Games kostenlos

8 Slices Good Job Games kostenlos

9 Words Story ZHOU JIAPING kostenlos

10 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Gaga Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Day of the Tentacle Remastered Double Fine Productions, Inc. 1,09

4 Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition Red Hook Studios Inc. 5,49

5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

6 Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty Oddworld Inhabitants Inc 1,09

7 Hidden Folks Adriaan de Jongh 4,49

8 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49

9 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Candy Crush Friends Saga King kostenlos

2 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

3 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos

4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

5 Airline Commander RORTOS SRL kostenlos

6 Golf Battle Miniclip.com kostenlos

7 F1 Mobile Racing The Codemasters Software Company Limited kostenlos

8 RDR2: Companion Rockstar Games kostenlos

9 Flip Trickster Lion Studios kostenlos

10 Line Puzzle: String Art BitMango kostenlos