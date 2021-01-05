5. Januar 2021 um 04:35 Uhr
Tuff, tuff, tuff
:
Hier werden Bahnhöfe gesammelt
Über das Open-Data-Projekt Railway-Stations.org kann man sich Bahnhöfe in Deutschland und mehr als 20 anderen Ländern weltweit anschauen - und auch eigene Bilder einstellen. Foto: Franziska Gabbert/dpa-tmn
Berlin Wenn jemand eine Reise tut, dann kann er oder sie was fotografieren. Zum Beispiel Bahnhöfe. Oft sind es die großen und bekannten Stationen. Das will ein Projekt ändern.
Flughäfen und Bahnhöfe sind für viele Menschen Sehnsuchtsorte. Entsprechend oft werden sie auch fotografiert. Wem das nicht genug ist, der kann etwas zum Open-Data-Projekt Railway-Stations.org beitragen.
Für das
Projekt stehen eine Android- und eine iOS-App bereit . Dort kann man die Karte des Projekts aufrufen und sich Bahnhöfe in Deutschland und mehr als 20 anderen Ländern weltweit anschauen - von der gebäudelosen Station am Feld bis hin zu den Prunkbauten, die die mächtigen Gleisspangen in den Großstädten überspannen.
Ganz nebenbei sieht man dann auch, auf welchen Strecken noch Bahnhöfe fehlen und bekommt vielleicht Lust, aktiv mitzumachen. Neben der Zoomfunktion (ganz links oben) und der Freitextsuche nach Bahnhöfen (ganz rechts oben) bietet die Seite noch weiter Funktionen.
In einem
FAQ-Bereich werden alle möglichen Fragen rund um das Projekt beantwortet, die sich zumindest beim Mitmachen vielleicht stellen. Zudem gibt es in der oberen Menüleiste ein „ Eingangskörbchen “, wo fehlende Bahnhof-Fotos „ausgeschrieben“ oder neu aufgenommene Fotos aufgelistet werden. Und auch eine Rangliste der eifrigsten Fotografinnen und Fotografen fehlt nicht.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210104-99-894725/2