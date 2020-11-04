App-Charts : Homeoffice-Tools bei iOS-Nutzern jetzt besonders gefragt

Schnell noch ein paar Notizen gemacht: Mit „Good Notes 5“ lassen sich handschriftliche Aufzeichnungen speichern und teilen. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin Ob online mit den Kollegen konferieren oder in digitalen Notizbüchern wichtige Informationen festhalten: In den App-Charts dreht sich wieder einiges um Kommunikation und Produktivität im Job.

Wegen der verschärften Corona-Lage arbeiten jetzt viele Menschen wieder von Zuhause. Damit auch im Homeoffice der Austausch mit Kollegen klappt, setzen iOS-Nutzer gern auf ein ganz bestimmtes Online-Tool:

Mit der aktuellen Nummer zwei der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps, „ZOOM Cloud Meetings“, werden Konferenzen bis zu 100 Personen möglich. Wer einem Video-Meeting beitritt, braucht sich nicht um ein unaufgeräumtes Zimmer zu sorgen. Denn die App bietet virtuelle Hintergründe und sorgt so für eine neutrale Umgebung. Außerdem unterstützt die App die Zusammenarbeit am Whiteboard in Echtzeit.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche: die Produktivitäts-App „Good Notes 5“ (8,99 Euro). Hiermit lässt sich handschriftlich in digitale Notizbücher, importiertn PDF-, Word- oder PowerPoint-Dateien schreiben. Beim Schreiben selbst können Nutzer zwischen Füller, Kugelschreiber oder Bleistift wechseln. Wer also unterwegs noch schnell einen Gedanken festhalten will oder einen Text verfassen muss, der findet hier eine komfortable Lösung für iPad und iPhone.

Unter den Top Ten auch wieder mit dabei ist die kostenlose Business-App „Microsoft Teams“. Der Microsoft-Dienst bietet Unternehmen eine Plattform für die digitale Kommunikation und Steuerung. Mit der Planung von Arbeitsabläufen sowie Chat- und Thread-Unterhaltungen soll die App einen zentralen Ort schaffen, an dem alles zusammen kommt, was ein Team benötigt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro



1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Food with love Fodd with Love 3,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99

6 WatchChat2 for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH&Co. KG 3,49

7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH GmbH&Co., LTD. 2,29

8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49

9 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

10 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeack Systems Inc 1,09

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro



1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos

2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

4 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH&Co. KG kostenlos

5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos

8 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos

9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

10 Discord - unterhalten, chatten Discord, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro



1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 My Script Calculator MyScript 3,49



6 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99

7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro



1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos

2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos

3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos



6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

9 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos